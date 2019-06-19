Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 6 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for six districts of the Odisha till 12.15 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at some places over the districts between 9.15 am and 12.15 pm.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

