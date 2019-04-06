Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 4 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for four districts till 2 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Nayagarh.

The Met office in a press release said:”Latest satellite and Doppler weather radar image indicate that thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 11 am to 2 pm today.”

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.