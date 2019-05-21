Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 4 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm lightning and light rainfall alert for four districts of Odisha till 3:30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert forMalkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 3:30,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.