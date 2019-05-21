Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 4 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and lightning alert
Representational Image
28

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm lightning and light rainfall alert for four districts of Odisha till 3:30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert forMalkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts.

Related Posts

Christchurch killer charged with terrorism

SC rejects PIL on VVPAT slips matching with EVMs during…

Disproportionate assets case: CBI gives clean chit to…

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 3:30,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.