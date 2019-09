Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 17 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for 17Odisha districts till 10:15 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh , Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapara districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 8:15 PM and 10:15 PM,” read the latest IMD bulletin.