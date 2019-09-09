Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 12 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm Alert
22

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for  12  Odisha districts between  2:00 pm to 5:00 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri districts.

Related Posts

Bharat Masala’s ‘poor waste disposal’ adds…

Youth rapes 16-yr-old girl after offering lift in…

Indian troops decimate Pak military posts, terror launch…

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bharat Masala’s ‘poor waste disposal’ adds…

Youth rapes 16-yr-old girl after offering lift in…

Indian troops decimate Pak military posts, terror launch…

1 of 5,250