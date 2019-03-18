Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 10 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 10 districts of Odisha till 2 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Jajpur districts.

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind at one or two places and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at some parts of 10 districts between 10 am to 2 pm,” the Met office said in the latest bulletin.