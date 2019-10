Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued a thunderstorm warning for three districts of Odisha.

The districts which are likely to be affected are Ganjam, Khurda and Nayagarh districts. The alert has been issued till 9.30 am.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.