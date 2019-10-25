Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 11 Districts In Odisha

Thunderstorm alert
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today issued thunderstorm warning for four districts of Odisha.

The districts which are likely to be affected are  Ganjam, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur  Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Balasore and Dhenkanal.

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rainfall are likely to occur over these districts between 7:30 am to 10:30 am today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

