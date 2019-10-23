Thunderstorm Alert For 7 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today issued thunderstorm warning for seven districts of Odisha.

The Met office has sounded alert for Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Koraput, Puri and Rayagada districts.

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rainfall is likely to occur over these districts between  10:30 am to 1:30 pm today”, a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

 

