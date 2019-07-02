Thundershower and moderate rainfall to continue in 8 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here said thundershower and moderate rainfall will continue in eight Odisha districts till 5:30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati districts.

” Thundershower with lightning & moderate spell of rainfall likely to continue at a few places over these districts between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.