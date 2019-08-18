Thundershower and lightning warning for 12 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department here issued moderate thundershower and lightning warning for several places across 12 districts of Odisha till 7:15 PM today.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Malkangiri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Cuttack, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts.

Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4:15 PM and 7.15 PM today, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.