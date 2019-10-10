Three youths killed after being run over by speeding bus in Keonjhar

Three youths killed
Keonjhar: As many as three youths were killed after being run over by a speeding passenger bus at Urti village under Champua Police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased have been identified as Akash Mahakud, Sunil Naik and Dulu Naik.

According to sources, the trio was travelling in a motor-cycle while a private passenger bus named ‘Bulbul’ coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. Sunil and Akash died on the spot.

Locals immediately rushed Dulu to Keonjhar DHH in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

