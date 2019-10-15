Three youths from Bihar detained for misbehaving with girls in IG park

misbehaving with girls in IG park
Bhubaneswar: Capital Police have detained three youths hailing from Bihar for allegedly misbehaving with girls and attacking some youths in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The identities of the detained youths are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Indira Gandhi park while some girls and youths were celebrating a birthday party. Meanwhile, the accused youths, who had come for 120 Batallion Army recruitment exam here, allegedly passed lewd comments on the girls. In the meanwhile, some youths protested their misconduct.

After facing opposition, the Army aspirants got fumed and thrashed the youths before fleeing from the park. Some locals managed to nab three of them while some others fled from the place.

Reportedly, three youths were injured in the clash. On being informed, Capital police station personnel reached the spot and took the accused youths to the police station.

Reportedly, the police have detained the accused youths for interrogation about the incident, sources said.

