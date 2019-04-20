Three-year-old raped in Bolangir, accused at large

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy near Sanajhankarpali village under Bolangir Sadar Police limits today.

The victim has been admitted to Balangir Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

As per reports, the accused lured the girl while she was playing near her house and took her to a nearby toilet and raped her. Hearing her screams, the girl’s parents rushed to the spot and found the girl in a pool of blood. She was immediately rushed to Bolangir Medical College and Hospital.

“We rushed to the spot after the parents of the victim informed the matter to us. By the time we reached the spot the accused has escaped. We are trying to nab him at the earliest,” said a police official.

Earlier on April 12 tension prevailed at Jatni, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour. The irate mob had blocked the National Highway passing through the area alleging police manhandling the father of the deceased when he had gone to the Jatni police station to lodge a complaint.