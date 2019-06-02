Three women killed in lightning in Odisha

Narayanpatna/Baripada: Three women were killed and three others sustained injuries in separate incidents of lightning in Koraput and Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mari Radha (32), Mari Sune (25) and Parbati Gagrai.

According to sources, Mari Radha and her relative Mari Sune were working in their farmland in Langalbeda of Narayanpatna when thunderstorm accompanied by lightning lashed the area.

They took shelter in a hut when lightning hit them killing them on the spot. Three others including a three-month-old child were also injured in the lightning. They were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In another incident, Parbati Gagrai of Saleibedi village in Thakurmunda area of Mayurbhanj district lost her life after being hit by lightning. She had gone to collect firewood when lightning hit her.