Three women among seven Maoists killed in Bastar encounter

Malkangiri: Seven Maoists including three woman cadres were killed in an encounter with security forces near Odisha border in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The gunfight between the Maoists and District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force personnel took place near Tiriya village under Nagarnar police station limits at around 4 pm.

A joint team of DRG and Special Task Force of State police was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in Tiriya forest when the gun battle broke out.

After the encounter, the bodies of seven Maoists including three women were found. Besides, one INSAS rifle, four 303 rifles and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.