Three tourists rescued from drowning at Puri sea beach

By pragativadinewsservice
Three tourists rescued
Puri: A major mishap was averted after three tourists from neighbouring WestBengal were rescued by lifeguards at Puri sea beach on Wednesday.

The incident took place this morning wherein three tourists from West Bengal were taking bath at the sea beach near Swargadwar here. Meanwhile, the three persons were pulled into the sea due to the heavy current in the water.

On spotting the trio drowning in the sea, the lifeguards present near the beach jumped into the water and rushed to their help.

They reached to the trio and successfully rescued them to the land.

pragativadinewsservice
