Three thieves nabbed, thrashed in Balasore village

Balasore: Villagers of Kulida under Bhogarai block in Balasore district nabbed three thieves and thrashed them brutally for attempting to carry out robbery in the locality.

According to sources, three persons were caught red-handed by the villagers when they were trying to carry out a robbery in the area.

The villagers then tied their hands and thrashed them mercilessly. Later, they locked the thieves in a village school and informed the police.

A van and several loot items were seized from their possession.