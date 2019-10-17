Three thieves arrested in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Three thieves have been arrested by Jharsuguda police today in connection with two cases of stealing at Badmal area in the district.

The accused persons have been identified as Lokeswar Negi (40), Jagdish Majhi (30) and Jogeswar Kumura (24) of the district.

Acting on reliable inputs, police arrested accused Majhi and Negi in connection with stealing five quintals of the iron rods from Badmal area.

A case (161/19) has been registered against the accused persons under Sections 54, 380, 34 of the IPC and forwarded to Court today. Five quintals of 10 MM iron rod has been seized from them.

In another incident, Badmal police have arrested Jogeswar Kumura for stealing motorcycles in this area.

Police have registered a case (165/19) against the accused under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and forwarded him to Court. Cops also seized a motorcycle bearing number OR-23-A-9879 from his possession. earlier, Kumra also involved in five property offence cases, it was learnt.