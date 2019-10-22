Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajpora-Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Security officials said the bodies of three terrorists were retrieved and their identity is being ascertained.

Security sources said a joint team of security forces launched the operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in Awantipora.

They said as the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately, triggering a gunfight.