Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Three terrorists killed
12

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajpora-Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Security officials said the bodies of three terrorists were retrieved and their identity is being ascertained.

Related Posts

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews oil and gas…

Man Jumps Into Kathajodi River, Search Underway

PUC Centres, RTOs, driving testing tracks across Odisha on…

Security sources said a joint team of security forces launched the operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in Awantipora.

They said as the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately, triggering a gunfight.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews oil and gas…

Man Jumps Into Kathajodi River, Search Underway

PUC Centres, RTOs, driving testing tracks across Odisha on…

1 of 6,940