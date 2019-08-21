Three Students Taken Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water In Bhadrak School

Bhadrak: At least three students of Bhadrak Zilla School were taken ill allegedly after drinking contaminated water in the school premises on Tuesday.

According to sources, three students of Class VII including two girls drank water after taking the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) in the school yesterday.

After reaching home the students complained of uneasiness and nausea following which their parents rushed them to the hospital, added sources.

The health condition of the students was reported to be stable after preliminary treatment. However, the students have alleged that they experienced discomfort only after drinking water in the school, informed sources.

Meanwhile, any comments from the school authorities could not be obtained.