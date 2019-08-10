Three snatchers arrested in city; 15 mobile phones, 30 vanity bags recovered

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested three persons for their involvement in snatchings and looting of valuables in different parts of Bhubaneswar.

The accused have been identified as Pratyush Khatua (19) of Dhaul, Trilochan Natha (19) of Jajpur and Susanta Moharana (20) of Palaspalli area in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, one Suchismita Das had lodged a complaint alleging two bike-borne miscreants snatched her vanity bag near Venus Resturant in Suryanagar area in the city.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a probe and apprehended the three accused persons. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

They also confessed to have committed snatching of vanity bags from different parts of the city. As many as 15 mobile phones, 28.8 gms of ornaments, 30 vanity bags, one bike, and one pen-drive were seized from their possession.

“The accused persons have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on to ascertain the involvement of other persons if any,” the police said.