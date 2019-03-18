Three rooms including shop gutted in fire in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: At least three rooms, including a shop, were gutted a fire that erupted in Sompur market under Erasama police limits in Jagatsinghpur district late last night.

Though no loss of life has been reported, property worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the massive blaze.

According to sources, the fire that erupted in one room later engulfed the nearby rooms within a few minutes. On being informed, the local fire tender rushed to the place and doused the flames.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the inferno, the firemen said.