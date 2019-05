Three Pakistani nationals held with fake Indian currency in Nepal

Kathmandu: Three Pakistani nationals have been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal, for carrying fake Indian currency with a face value of over Rs 7.6 crore.

Police said they were arrested from the airport on Saturday as they arrived in the country from Doha with the fake currency.

Three Nepalese nationals, who reached the airport to pick up the fake currency, were also arrested.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.