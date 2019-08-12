Three of family hurt as ambulance overturns in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Three members of a family were injured after an ambulance they were travelling in overturned near Bhandaripokhari on NH-16 in Bhadrak district on Monday.

According to reports, Parameshwar Mishra of Govindpur village under Dhamnanagar block died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The family members were taking his body to the village in an ambulance when the driver lost control over the wheels and the emergency vehicle overturned to the roadside.

Following the accident, Parameswar’s wife, daughter, and son sustained injuries. They were admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital.

