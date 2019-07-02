Three Odisha varsities served notices for RUSA fund misutilisation

Bhubaneswar: The State Higher Education Department has issued notices to three prominent universities of the state for allegedly misutilising the funds granted for the infrastructure development of the varsities.

Notices were issued to Utkal University, Ravenshaw University and Ramadevi University for not using the granted funds for the concerned purpose.

As per sources, funds under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for infrastructure development were granted to the three universities. Following the allegations of misutilisation, a team conducted a probe and submitted a report to the Higher Education Department.

However, it has been found that these three varsities have either misutilised the infrastructure grant or if utilised, it is being done at a very slow pace.

Based on the report, the Chief Engineer (R&B) Odisha issued the notice to the Vice-Chancellors of the three universities.

RUSA is a centrally sponsored, overarching holistic and comprehensive umbrella scheme for norm-based funding for the State Universities and Colleges to achieve the goals of expansion, equity and excellence with the aim of imparting relevant and value-based education for improving employability.