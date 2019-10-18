Three Odisha Cops Sent On Compulsory Retirement Over Doubtful Integrity

Bhubaneswar: Three police personnel were sent on compulsory retirement in the state on Friday over doubtful integrity in the exercise of powers under Rule 71 of Odisha Service Code.

The officials have been identified SI Banamali Nayak posted at Khurda SP Office, ASIs Birabar Lenka, and Kishore Kumar Bag. The three cops have been sent on compulsory retirement from service by concerned Superintendents of Police.

This was informed by the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Odisha BK Sharma.

The state government had issued a new circular on premature retirement plan to weed out officers and employees with doubtful integrity or inefficiency from public services to bring transparency in government administration.

State government employees who have completed 30 years in the service or attained 50 years of age (whichever is earlier) and those who have attained 55 years of age would come under the purview of the premature retirement plan, the circular said. The officers and employees will be asked for compulsory or premature retirement after review of their service records and performances and no decision should be taken arbitrarily or without careful appraisal of facts, it added.