Three Odia players in India squad for FIH Women’s Series Finals

Bhubaneswar: Three players from Odisha have been named in the 18-member Indian team for FIH Women’s Series Finals to be held in Japan’s Hiroshima from June 15.

The three Odia players are Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra and Lilima Minz.

Hockey India today announced the 18-member Indian Women’s Hockey team for the forthcoming FIH Women’s Series Finals. The Indian team will be Captained by Rani and Vice-Captained by Savita.

Grouped in Pool A along with Poland, Uruguay and Fiji, India will begin their campaign on the opening day against Uruguay while Pool B features 18th Asian Games Gold Medalist Japan, Chile, Russia and Mexico.

Experienced goalkeeper Savita and Rajani Etimaru will guard India’s goalpost while defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nisha, Gurjit Kaur, Salima Tete, and Sunita Lakra have been named in the squad.

Midfielders Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam have been called-up while the forward-line features Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Jyoti.