Three new Learning Licence centres opened in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has opened three camp offices in Bhubaneswar that will provide service like issuance of Learning Licences for driving vehicles from today.

The offices are located at BMC Office, Kalpana Square; BMC Ward Office, Saheed Nagar; and BMC Zonal Office, Nalco Square.

Reportedly, the Learning Licences will be issued at the centres from September 18 to 21 between 10 am and 5 pm.

However, there will be no ‘slot booking’ system at the camp offices as the ‘first come, first serve’ procedure will be followed here.