Three motorcyclists killed after collision with truck on Cuttack-Chandabali road

Salepur: Three motorcyclists were killed after a bike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck at Kendupatna road of Cuttack-Chandabali road in Cuttack district today.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained but locals said that they were from Nandol village of Salepur block in Cuttack district.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the trio was heading towards Salepur. Meanwhile, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their bike head-on, killing the trio on the spot.

On being informed, local police reached the spot, seized the bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter, sources said.