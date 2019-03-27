Three minor girls drown in pond in Kandhamal village

Kandhamal: Three minor girls drowned in a pond at Partamaha village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Menaka (9) and Renuka (7), daughters of Baya Nayak and Lisa (7) daughter of Prakash Senapati, all residents of Partamaha village.

According to reports, the minor girls had gone to attend nature’s call after coming from school this evening. However, they failed to return home. Some villagers spotted the bodies of the minor girls floating in the village pond and informed the fire department.

Later, the fire personnel pulled out the victims and rushed them to Daringibadi health centre, where doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

Following the incident, Daringbadi tehsildar Nitish Tripathy and SDPO Vineet Agarwal reached the hospital and took stock of the situation.