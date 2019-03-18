Three killed, one injured as car rams into truck in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: Three persons including two women were killed and one other injured after their car rammed into a truck near Jarangaloi village under Bargaon block in Sundergarh district late last night.

The deceased persons were identified as Sajjan Agarwal, Urmila Devi, and Nirmala Devi. The injured has been identified as Sangeeta Agarwal.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late last night when the car was en route to Biramitrapur area from Shyambaba in Sambalpur. While three passengers of the car died on the spot under the impact of the mishap, Sangeeta sustained critical injuries. However, the driver of the car fled the scene after the incident.

Sangeeta was initially rushed to Sundergarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the police, sources added.