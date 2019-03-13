Three killed as speeding truck rams into bike in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Three persons were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle at Dantiamunha under Betnoti police limits in the district on Wednesday evening.

The identities of the deceased persons were not ascertained immediately.

According to sources, a speeding truck (Reg. No-GJ AF 8516) was en route to Baripada from Balasore this evening. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle ran over a motorbike, leaving three persons dead on the spot.

On being informed, local police have reached the spot and seized the bodies for post-mortem. However, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot soon after the accident, sources added.