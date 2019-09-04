Three killed, 2 hurt in separate road mishaps in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Three persons including a cyclist were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in Sundargarh district today.

The deceased were identified as Virendra Naik (40), Narendra Sa (36) and Bisweswar Behera (42) of the same district.

According to sources, an accident took place when Virendra and Narendra with his two other friends were returning to Oraidihi in an SUV car. However, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels following which the car overturned and fell from a bridge, killing Virendra and Narendra on the spot.

The other two sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to Badagaon CHC by some locals. Later, they were shifted to Sundargarh DHH as their health condition deteriorated. On being informed, Badagaon police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Badagaon CHC for post-mortem.

Similarly, another road mishap took place near Tumulia village under Talsara police limits in the district. One Bisweswar Behera, who was returning to home on his bicycle, died after being mowed down by a speeding truck.

However, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot soon after the mishap. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the locality as irate people demanded action against the absconding truck driver.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem while registering a case of unnatural death in this connection.