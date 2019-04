Three kids hurt as mobile phone explodes in Sonepur

Sonepur: Three children sustained critical burn injuries after the mobile phone they were playing exploded at Adakasha village under Binika block of Sonepur district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the blast took place when the kids were playing games on the mobile phone this morning. They were immediately rescued to Dunguripalli hospital.

Reportedly, the condition of the three injured children is stated to be critical.