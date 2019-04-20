Three injured in fire cracker mishap in Cuttack

Cuttack: At least three persons were injured in a firecracker mishap after the crackers malfunctioned during ‘Danda Jatra’ celebration of Lord Raghunath Jiu at the Kochilei ground in Asureswar area of Cuttack district last night.

The injured persons have been identified as Arjun Singh of Kulanga village, Susant Palei of Anasarpur and Deepak Ojha of Dikshitpada.

According to sources, the mishap occurred last light while the jatra was underway and fire broke out at the location due to suspected carelessness. The three persons, who were at the ground to witness the Danda Jatra, sustained critical burn injuries in the incident.

The injured trio was initially admitted to a nearby hospital for preliminary treatment, while Arjun was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Salipur SDPO reached the spot and took stock of the situation, sources said.