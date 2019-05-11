Three including two women killed in landslide in Koraput

Koraput: Three persons including two women were killed following a landslide at Karanjiguda Hills near Dalapatiguda village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Champa Palesi (26), Jayanti Pedakapu (18) and Suna Nayak Bisu (27).

According to sources, nearly 10 persons went to Karanjiguda Hills to extract limestone in the afternoon. During the extraction, five persons out of 10 got trapped in a landslide. The other persons present at the spot immediately alerted the villagers about the same.

The locals then carried a rescue operation and pulled the victims trapped under the debris.

While three persons including two women died on the spot, two others were rescued in critical condition. They were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.

On being informed, Pottangi police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.