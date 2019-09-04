Three including couple electrocuted to death in Bolangir

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Three electrocuted to death
Representational Image
0

Bolangir: In two tragic incidents, three persons including a couple were electrocuted to death in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a couple was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with live electric wire in Agalpur village under Loisinga police limits early this morning.

The deceased were identified as Hemant Nag and his wife Rajini.

Related Posts

The perishing Odia tradition of ‘Sathi Osha’

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 7 Odisha dists

Locals plant paddy saplings on muddy road in Kendrapara

According to sources, Rajini was busy in drying clothes outside the house when she accidentally came in contact with electric wire. In a bid to rescue, Hemant also met with the same fate. As a result, the duo died on the spot.

In another incident, a youth was electrocuted to death while trying to save his younger sister from electric shock in Gurunda village under Muribahal police limits this morning.

The youth was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

The perishing Odia tradition of ‘Sathi Osha’

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 7 Odisha dists

Locals plant paddy saplings on muddy road in Kendrapara

1 of 1,705