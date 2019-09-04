Three including couple electrocuted to death in Bolangir

Bolangir: In two tragic incidents, three persons including a couple were electrocuted to death in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a couple was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with live electric wire in Agalpur village under Loisinga police limits early this morning.

The deceased were identified as Hemant Nag and his wife Rajini.

According to sources, Rajini was busy in drying clothes outside the house when she accidentally came in contact with electric wire. In a bid to rescue, Hemant also met with the same fate. As a result, the duo died on the spot.

In another incident, a youth was electrocuted to death while trying to save his younger sister from electric shock in Gurunda village under Muribahal police limits this morning.

The youth was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.