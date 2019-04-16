Three hurt in road mishap in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Three persons, including two teachers, sustained critical injuries in a road mishap that took place near Hati Bridge on Jaipatna-Mukhiguda road in Jaipatna area on last night.

The injured persons were identified as Padma Kishore Naik, the headmaster of Mahulapatana High School, Kapur Singh, the headmaster of Kana Sukuli High School and Bipin Sahoo of Mukhiguda village.

According to sources, the trio was returning from Jaipatna to Mukhiguda when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident. The trio was rescued by the locals who rushed them to Bhawanipatna DHH, where they were undergoing treatment till the last report came in.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.