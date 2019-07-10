Three held for World Cup betting in Cuttack

Cuttack: Purighat Police have arrested three persons here on Wednesday on charges of betting during a match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The identities of the accused persons were not disclosed immediately.

Acting on reliable inputs about the betting activities, the police conducted a raid. During the search, police apprehended the three persons.

Two computers, one laptop, and five expensive mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and they were forwarded to court, the police said.

 

