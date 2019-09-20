Three held for thrashing Plus II 1st yr boy in Sambalpur residential school

Sambalpur: Police have arrested three minor students in connection with the ragging of a Plus-II first-year student of Vedic International School in Sambalpur district on September 17.

As per reports, the accused persons have been forwarded to the juvenile court. Later they were granted bail after being imposed with certain conditions by the court.

Sources said another minor boy who was also accused of involving in the ragging incident has been reportedly absconding after the incident came to fore. Efforts are underway by the police to nab him soon.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has directed District Education Officer (DEO) to submit a report after proper investigation of the incident. Singh has stated that stringent actions will be taken against those involved in the matter.

Notably, one Abhisekh Mishra, a Plus-II first-year student of Vedic International School was kept locked inside a room for five days and was beaten mercilessly by the other students of the school.

