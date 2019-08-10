Three held for stealing from locked house in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda police arrested three persons on charges of stealing valuables from a locked house of a doctor at Beheramal in Jharsuguda district today.

The arrested were identified as Rabi Bagarti (27), Raju Das (19) and Mangal Jaipuria of Jharsuguda.

According to reports, Dr. Sabita Patel of Beheramal had lodged a complaint with the police stating that miscreants made away valuables including cash to the tune of Rs 3.5 Lakhs from her house on August 4.

Based on the complaint and after collecting reliable inputs the trio was apprehended along with the seizure of stolen items. The seized articles include Rs 2.21 lakhs in cash, two mobile phones, and a vehicle, the police said.

Further probe is underway to know the trio’s previous involvement in any other criminal cases and racket if any, the police added.