Three held for brown sugar smuggling in Jajpur

Jajpur: Continuing its crackdown on illegal narcotics trade, Jajpur Road Police today arrested three drug peddlers and seized 10 gms of brown sugar from them.

The arrested were identified as Dilip Mohanty of Padmapur, Sanjit Singh of Dala area and Barisa Murmu of Rice Meal area.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested drug peddlers. Apart from 10 gms of brown sugar. the police also seized Rs 20,700 in cash, one bike and two cell phones from their possession.

The accused were forwarded to a court, sources said.

