Three ganja smugglers nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police arrested three ganja smugglers and seized over 21 kg of cannabis from them on the Puri Bypass Chhak in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, a police team was conducting night patrolling in Mancheswar area when they spotted three persons on a motorcycle laded with a suspicious gunny bag at around 4.30 am.

When the police party approached the bike-borne persons made a swift move and attempted to flee towards Puri bypass Chhak. However, the cops intercepted them after a brief chase.

During the search, the police team found ganja stashed inside the gunny bag and subsequently seized it. The three persons were arrested under Section 20 (b) (ii) (c) of the NDPS Act and a case (242/19) registered in this regard, the police said.

The arrested were identified as Suraj Kumar (26), Isak Nayak (19), Siyan Nayak (24), all hailing from Nuasahi under Balliguda police limits in Kandhamal district. 21 Kg and 674 grams of ganja, three mobile phones and one Yamaha FZ-S motorcycle (OD-25D-7235) were seized from the possession of the three ganja smugglers, the police added.

As per the preliminary investigation, the contraband consignment was being smuggled to Cuttack from Balliguda in Kandhamal district, the police said and added that further investigation into the case is underway.