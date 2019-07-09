Three ganja peddlers nabbed from Damanjodi railway station

Koraput: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel today arrested three ganja peddlers including a woman and seized cannabis weighing around 45 kilograms from Damanjodi railway station.

“The three accused hailing from Bengal were nabbed while waiting for a train to Howrah at the Damanjodi railway station. Acting on reliable inputs, a raid was conducted and three bags stashed with ganja was seized from the arrested trio,” the RPF personnel said.

The accused used to peddle the contraband in several villages in the district. The local police have been informed to ascertain the source of procurement of ganja and further probe is on, the RPF personnel further informed.