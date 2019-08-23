Three Forest Personnel Hurt In Elephant Attack In Angul

Representational Image
Angul: Three forest personnel were injured after being attacked by a herd of elephants under Kaniha forest range in the district today.

The injured officials have been identified as Padmalochan Swain, Sharat Biswal and Gagan Sahoo.

The trio has been admitted to Khamar Community Health Center (CHC) where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Reportedly, a herd of elephants have strayed into the Kaniha forest range for last few days giving a harrowing time to the locals, informed sources.

