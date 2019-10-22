Three Fake Maoists Held For Extorting Money In Koraput

By pragativadinewsservice
Koraput: Police today arrested three persons from Narayanpatna area in Koraput district on charges of allegedly extorting money from a contractor by posing as Maoists.

According to sources, the accused posing as red rebels used to put up Maoist posters in the area and had been extorting money from the contractor. As per allegations, the accused had allegedly looted Rs 25 lakh from the contractor.

After getting information about the incident, police arrested the accused persons and seized the money from them.

