Three drown in separate incidents in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The persons including a woman and her daughter were drowned in two separate incidents in Kendrapara district today.

In the first instance, Neluli Jena and her daughter Jhunu of Chakada Bagua village under Tantiapala police limits in the district were killed after they drowned in a river.

According to the family members, the mother-daughter duo had gone to the river to attend nature’s call. While returning the girl accidentally slipped into the water body.

The woman jumped into the water to rescue her daughter. However, the duo went deep into the water and drowned.

In another incident, a two-year-old girl drowned in a pond at Tantiapala village. The minor girl was playing near the pond when she accidentally slipped into the water.

Police registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy.