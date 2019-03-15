Three-day Odisha Parba kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi: Odisha Parba, the three-day-long mega celebration of Odisha’s culture, tradition, heritage, ethnic cuisine and handlooms and handicrafts, began at Lawn No-5, India Gate here today.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated event by lighting the lamp, where Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra and the entire fraternity of Odia Samaj were present.

Speaking at the event Mukherjee said, “In the 1st century, Odisha was considered as one of the prominent states of the country in maritime trade. The state was involved in maritime trade in entire South-East Asia. That apart, Odisha was involved in doing huge businesses by roadways also.”

“It has received a very wide response from Odia communities in Delhi. Odisha has a very rich history in various sectors. It is a privilege for me to be a part of this grand Parba,” he added.

Similarly, Odia Samaj President Sidhartha Pradhan said, ‘This is the 3rd edition of Odisha Parba after the successful two editions held in the National capital of India, New Delhi. Every year seeing amazing enthusiasm among the visitors and Odisha lovers coming to this festival, it compels us to organise this mega festival again.”

We are feeling so delighted to come back with the same spirit every year. Through this festival, we want to show the people of Delhi the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and this year we have made an effort to present a vision for the future of Odisha. People can see glimpses of Odisha’s rich cultural legacy in this vibrant festival and mouth-watering street foods from classic cities of Odisha like Cuttack and Berhampur would be loved by people,” he added.

On the occasion, top names from Odisha entertainment industry enthralled the audience.

Gananayak Panchakam by Debadhara Group, Mahuria dada, a colourful dance by Bhumia tribes of Odisha, Traditional Mukha dance, an Odissi dance titled ‘Moksha’ and a fusion of Odissi and Bharatnatyam titled ‘Tandanu’ by Guru Madhumita Raut and troupe spellbound the audience on the inaugural evening.

Apart from this Sikari-Primitive Tribal dance and Aranya-Animal Mask dance added colour and zest to the evening.

On the second day of the programme (March 16), the Governor of Odisha Prof Shri Ganeshi Lal has given his kind consent to grace the occasion.

The handicraft and handloom section in the festival is one of the most in-demand sections as award-winning artisans and weavers from Odisha are showcasing traditional handloom sarees, dress materials, artifacts handcrafted jewellery etc at very competitive prices.

Delhiites will get a plethora of delicious treats from Odisha, ranging from street foods of classic cities like Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur; Odia thali and a diverse range of sweets from all over the state.

The event will conclude on March 17, 2019.