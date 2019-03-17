Three-day Odisha Parba concludes in New Delhi

New Delhi: Odisha Parba 2019, a three-day mega celebration in the heart of India’s national capital New Delhi received an overwhelming response by the visitors.

Many visitors including visitors from various foreign countries relished the authentic taste of Odisha and experienced the essence of the rich cultural ethos of Odisha at this event.

Lakhs of visitors were thrilled with joy to witness Odisha’s magnificent journey from the ancient maritime era to the illustrious contemporary times and a vision for the future of Odisha.

Organised by Odia Samaj, Odisha Parba 2019 was inaugurated on March 15 at India Gate Lawn No-5, New Delhi. In the valedictory ceremony of this event, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest and Former Supreme Court Judge Arijit Pasayat and Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh graced the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Murmu said “Odisha is a land of marvelous heritage. Odisha Parba is a great endeavour to showcase Odisha’s art, culture, heritage, delicacies to the people. This is a great medium to promote and encourage Odia artisans. I believe, future of Odisha will be as glorious as Odisha’s history.”

Sidhartha Pradhan, President Odia Samaja said, “Odisha Parba has become a brand. It has given recognition to Odia people at a national level. In future we are planning to make this endeavour even larger and bigger in size.”

On the concluding day, Odisha Parba started with a series of enthralling Fusion traditional Mask and Animal Mask dance. Odissi performance by Padma Vibhushan Guru Dr. Sonal Mansingh and Group on the theme ‘Kalinga Ranga’ mesmerized the audience. Live Musical Show by eminent Odia singer Tansen Singh and new sensations Sourin Bhatt & Chelsi Behura attracted the music lovers.

Rasarkeli-most enchanting art form of Western Odisha, Acrobatic Martial Art dance, free style dance Aasha Ra Aloka, traditional dance drama in Chhau form on the theme Mahishasura Mardini Maa Durga, Jhumer tribal dance on the theme Jatra Dekha Ke and Ollywood dance form Parba Parbani were another attractions on the last day.

One of the main highlights of this three-day extravaganza was authentic Odia food that not only evoked the nostalgia of Odia people but also indulged the sense of the bon-vivant Delhiites. From mouth-watering snacks to lip-smacking desserts, from hearty veg-non-veg thali to exotic seafood, people got a huge platter to relish on. Long queues were noticed in peak hours and everyone savored the special Odia food while enjoying the cultural programme on the stage.